Shane Brian Lamond, 49, of Stafford, was convicted this week of obstructing an investigation into the Dec. 12, 2020, destruction of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) banner and for later making false statements to federal law enforcement officials.

Among those lies, federal officials said, included denying that he tipped off Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the national chairman of the Proud Boys, to the fact that law enforcement had a warrant for his arrest.

Lamond, who once supervised the Intelligence Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau, was found guilty after a seven-day bench trial in DC federal court.

Prosecutors said Lamond used his position to share confidential law enforcement details with Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, even warning him about an impending arrest warrant.

Lamond denied these actions in interviews with federal agents, leading to his false statement convictions.

The case centered around Lamond’s role in tipping off Tarrio about a warrant tied to the Dec. 12, 2020, burning of a Black Lives Matter banner in DC.

Lamond allegedly messaged Tarrio on a secure platform about the warrant. Tarrio was later arrested and pleaded guilty to property destruction.

“As proven at trial, Lamond turned his job on its head—providing confidential information to a source, rather than getting information from him—lied about the conduct, and obstructed an investigation,” US Attorney Matthew Graves said.

"The intelligence gathering role that Lamond was supposed to play is critical to keeping our community safe. His violation of the trust placed in him put our community more at risk and cannot be ignored.”

The FBI called Lamond’s conviction a "testament to bringing public officials to justice for abusing positions of power and trust."

Lamond faces a maximum of 30 years for obstruction and five years per false statement charge. Sentencing is set for April 3, 2025.

