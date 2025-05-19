Serial Rapist Who Attacked Three Women At Knifepoint In DMV Learns Prison Fate

And now, Jose Angel Gomez is going away for decades.

Gomez, 42, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of violent sexual attacks on three women in Washington, DC, according to federal prosecutors.

Gomez, formerly of the District, pleaded guilty in January to one count each of first-degree sexual abuse while armed, first degree sexual abuse, attempted first degree sexual abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from attacks in July, September, and October 2018, the US Attorney’s Office announced.

In each case, Gomez targeted random women, forced them to the ground, and raped them at knifepoint, prosecutors said.

The first attack happened just after 2:40 a.m. in July 2018, when a 22-year-old woman heard a knock at her basement door after a night out. Gomez forced his way inside, held her at knifepoint, slashed her face, and sexually assaulted her. She escaped after kicking him and called 911, officials said.

Weeks later, in September 2018, Gomez followed another woman from the Fort Totten Metro station to a 7-Eleven on 3rd Street NE. After she left the store, he grabbed her in a nearby wooded area, held a knife to her throat, and sexually assaulted her. He fled when her phone started ringing repeatedly.

Gomez struck again, this time attacking a woman in October 2018 who was waiting for an Uber on Longfellow Street NW around 6:30 a.m. After a brief conversation, Gomez grabbed her by the throat, choked her, dragged her into an alley, and raped her.

Investigators used DNA and other evidence to link Gomez to all three assaults. He was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 7, 2023, and has been jailed since.

Superior Court Judge Todd Edelman sentenced Gomez to 35 years behind bars and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.

