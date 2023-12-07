Serial Burglar Busted Targeting String Of Churches In Southeast DC: Metropolitan Police

Sequan Olney, 28, who has no known fixed address, has been apprehended after allegedly forcing his way into several churches, and destroying property before fleeing the area, police say.

According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday, Olney was initially arrested for three burglaries and destruction of property offenses at these churches on these dates:

Monday, Nov. 20 at around 6:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE;

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at around 2:10 a.m. at the same church;

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at around 3:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue SE.

After he was taken into custody, Olney was also linked to a fourth incident involving the destuction of property and theft inside the Pennsylvania Avenue SE church on Sunday, Nov. 19.

In each instance, police say that Olney forcibly entered the churches. The investigation into the string is ongoing. No additional details were released by the department.

