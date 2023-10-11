Secret Service Agents Do DC Firefighters' Jobs: Report

Secret Service agents rendered aid to a driver who'd been pounding on firehouse doors, when his pickup truck apparently parked nearby went up in flames, NBC Washington reports.

Why were firefighters a no-show? According to a spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS, personnel were in the back of the building and couldn't hear any banging on their apparatus bay doors.

NBC said that by the time firefighters were able to rush to the truck, the fire was out, though it was still smoldering.

However, the whole miscommunication could have been avoided, and likely will be moving forward, the agency said.

"Our stations are equipped with doorbells that will alert the firehouse and we're looking into adding and improving signage outside to direct citizens to doorbell locations," the DC Fire & EMS spokesperson wrote in a statement.

"We remind citizens that our department averages 600 calls daily and our units may be out of the station responding to emergencies, so if you're experiencing (one), dial 911."

The complete NBC report can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.