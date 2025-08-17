Rowdy ATV Rider Who Dragged DC Cop Across Gas Station Nabbed In Armed Maryland Raid: Feds

Gerard Stokes, 30, had been wanted for felony assault of a police officer after a March 15 attack near 14th and U Street NW during a rowdy gathering, the US Marshals Service said.

That night, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department approached a group of people riding ATVs and dirt bikes at a gas station when Stokes allegedly gunned his engine, popped the front wheels, and drove straight at them.

One officer jumped out of the way. Another wasn’t so lucky. Investigators said Stokes slammed into him head-on, dragging him about 15 feet across the lot before fleeing.

The officer was rushed to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Months later, he still hasn’t returned to full duty.

When MPD detectives searched Stokes’ Greenbelt home in July, they said they found rifles, shotguns, pistols, and 720 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Stokes — who already had convictions for robbery, aggravated assault, and carrying a pistol without a license — was arrested Saturday morning, Aug. 16, in Greenbelt by the US Marshals Special Operations Group and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“This apprehension during this public safety surge proves that we are making a difference by getting ruthless and dangerous criminals off the street,” US Marshals Director Gadyaces Serralta said.

“The cooperative effort during this crime emergency proves that criminals have no safe place here in our nation’s capital.”

Stokes was taken into custody without incident.

