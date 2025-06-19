Roof Collapses At DC Row Home Under Renovation, Car Crushed: Officials (Photos)

The collapse happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at a building under renovation near 19th and H Street NE, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Photos from the scene show heavy structural failure at the upper level of the brick row home, with massive wooden trusses and roof panels completely detached from the frame.

A nearby white BMW sedan was crushed under the weight of the debris.

“The structure sustained a significant collapse,” officials said. “The building was unoccupied and under renovation at the time. No injuries reported.”

In the minutes that followed, DC’s Search and Rescue K-9 team, led by Battalion Chief Chris Holmes and K-9 “Chief,” combed through the debris pile to make sure no one was trapped.

“Search and Rescue K-9 team… conducted a search of the debris and found no evidence of anyone trapped,” DC Fire and EMS confirmed in an update.

The surrounding homes were checked for damage or structural concerns. No issues were found, and a safety zone has been established around the partially collapsed property.

