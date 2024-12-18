Robbers Who Terrorized Convenience Stores In Maryland, DC To Spend Years Behind Bars: Feds

Andrew Trayvon Hale, 27, formerly of Bowie, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his role in 11 armed robberies, including discharging a firearm during one of the crimes, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Hale, along with his co-conspirator Antoine Javon Hare, terrorized convenience stores between June 19 and July 23, 2022, during which, at least one firearm was used in every robbery, federal prosecutors said.

The spree ended when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department and a Guardian helicopter tracked the duo’s vehicle following their final heist.

A high-speed chase ended with a crash in DC when the driver lost control during the pursuit, and officers recovered firearms and proceeds from at least one robbery, authorities said.

Hare pleaded guilty to the same charges last week. He is set to be sentenced on March 27, 2025.

