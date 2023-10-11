Roadway Shut Down, Traffic Being Held At BWI Airport For Police Investigation (Developing)

An alert was issued by officials at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, advising that due to a police investigation, the terminal roadway has been temporarily shut down.

Traffic approaching the airport is being held, and those already inside the terminal have been cautioned to remain in place as the investigation unfolds.

The nature of the investigation was not immediately clear, though some reports online say that it could be to check a suspicious device.

No other details were provided by officials.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

