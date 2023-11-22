Rising Boxer Anwar Wingate Murdered In DC Parking Garage: 'Horrified'

Anwar Wingate was found suffering gunshot wounds in a parking garage on the 2100 block of 8th Street Sunday, Nov. 19, DC police said.

The 24-year-old Forestville resident, who appears to be 2-0 in his professional boxing career, died at the scene.

Wingate's dad told NBC Washington his son made a bad choice. On social media, the rising athlete was remembered for his dedication and mentorship.

"Horrified and devastated to hear of the senseless killing of @wtb_ajayy Anwar Wingate in Washington," Blue Corner Photo wrote on Instagram. "He had become an instant favorite in first two pro fights, 6/24 and 9/30/23 in Baltimore on @ponytail_promotions cards and was unfailingly gracious in taking photos.

"I was a little upset to have missed him on a recent visit to @ashburnboxing but thought it was OK because I was sure that I’d see him in a couple of weeks on 12/9 for fight #3… a terrible, terrible loss; rest in peace, my friend."

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

