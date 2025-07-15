Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded at approximately 9:06 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, to southbound I-295 just before the Howard Road/Suitland Parkway exit, for a reported single-vehicle crash, MPD announced.

When officers arrived, they found a young boy in the backseat of the crashed vehicle unconscious and not breathing, police said.

According to MPD, DC Fire and EMS attempted lifesaving measures, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 16-year-old Rick Kearney, of Southeast, DC, police confirmed.

A preliminary investigation by MPD revealed that a 17-year-old was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, which was reported stolen out of Prince George’s County earlier that night. The car was also occupied by a man in the front seat and Kearney in the back.

Police say the vehicle was “traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane” when the teen behind the wheel tried to cross multiple lanes.

The Hyundai hit another vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

According to MPD, both the driver and the front passenger fled the crash on foot before being caught shortly afterward by Metro Transit Police and the United States Park Police.

After further investigation, MPD arrested and charged the teen driver from Southeast DC and 20-year-old Joseph Wade of Northeast DC with unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.

The driver was also charged with leaving after colliding.

Kearney’s death has since prompted a GoFundMe campaign organized by his mother, Taliya Kearney, who described her son as a “genuinely funny kid” who “played basketball for his school” and worked a summer job to help pay for back-to-school supplies.

“On Saturday July 12, 2025 my son Rick Kearney lost his life at the age of 16,” his mother wrote. “It breaks my heart as a single mother to experience something so tragic, I never in a million years would have thought I would be burying my baby boy.”

She added, “Because of this untimely loss I am asking everyone if you can for a donation to help me bury my son properly, and I wonna thank everyone who donate for my son.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“I understand what you have seen and heard about the accident that claimed my son Life,” she wrote. “My son was a genuinely funny kid.”

