According to a statement from ICE, agents lodged an immigration detainer against 35-year-old Ricardo Leonel Mejia, who was convicted of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old child after being hired to renovate the family’s bathroom.

Mejia was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction.

“Ricardo Leonel Mejia’s crimes are unthinkable. This monstrous individual repeatedly raped an 11-year-old child in her own home,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure that after his prison sentence, he is removed from our country and not able to prey on any more innocent American children.”

McLaughlin added that “the Biden Administration marked this heinous criminal as a non-enforcement priority—allowing him to roam free and commit these child sex crimes.”

According to ICE, Mejia attacked the child on three separate occasions and was convicted of three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and breaking into the home.

Officials said Mejia had also been convicted four times for traffic offenses, including driving without a license and driving on a suspended license three times.

Under the prior administration, an immigration judge terminated Mejia’s removal proceedings on July 25, 2023, after he was marked as a non-enforcement priority.

The agency said this allowed him to remain in the US indefinitely despite his illegal entry “at an unknown date and location.”

“ICE law enforcement officers are arresting and removing these depraved criminals from our country every single day,” McLaughlin said.

