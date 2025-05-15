Retail Sales Stall In April Amid Trump's Tariffs And Slowing Demand, New Data Says

Total retail and food service sales rose just 0.1% in April, compared to March's 1.7% surge, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Thursday, May 15. April's monthly gain was within the margin of error (+/- 0.5%), suggesting no meaningful growth.

From February to April, total sales rose 4.8% compared to the same period in 2024. The healthy gains appear to be slowing down after consumers rushed in February and March to make purchases ahead of Trump's sweeping tariffs.

Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index, which is a metric for inflation before prices reach consumers, fell 0.5% in April, the first drop in three years and the largest decline since April 2020. The data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics also released on May 15 showed that yearly wholesale prices rose 2.4% in April, slowing from March's 3.4% annual pace.

Several major retail sectors saw declines in April, most dramatically a 2.5% drop for stores selling sporting goods, hobby items, musical instruments, and books. Department store sales fell 1.4%, while clothing stores saw a 0.4% decline.

These categories heavily rely on imported goods that are subject to Trump's tariffs. Combined with elevated interest rates and stubborn inflation, the impact may discourage shoppers from making larger purchases.

The US and China have reached a temporary truce on the extremely high tariffs they placed on each other. On Monday, May 12, the US lowered its combined tariff on Chinese imports to 30%, while China reduced its rate to 10% on American goods.

Several of Trump's tariffs remain in place, including a 10% baseline duty for most countries. There are also 25% tariffs on imports of aluminum, steel, cars, and light trucks, along with Canadian and Mexican goods not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Overall retail trade sales rose 4.7% from April 2024. That was slower yearly growth than the 5.0% increase in March.

Restaurants and bars were a bright spot, with sales rising 1.2% from March and 7.8% from April 2024. Motor vehicle and parts dealers also showed strength, up 9.4% year-over-year, though monthly sales slipped by 0.1%.

The flat April sales figures come amid concerns about the long-term impact of Trump's trade policies. The US gross domestic product fell 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, as companies rushed to buy imports, fueling the first economic contraction in three years.

Markets now expect the Federal Reserve to hold off on any interest rate cuts until September. Fed chair Jerome Powell has warned that risks of "stagflation" – high inflation combined with rising job losses and stagnant economic growth – loom into the summer.

The Census Bureau will release May's retail sales report on Tuesday, June 17.

