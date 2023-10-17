Reston Man Who Made Child Porn, Sexually Assaulted Juvenile May Have More Victims: Arlington PD

Matthew Coble, of Reston, was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and production of child porn, on Friday, Oct. 13.

Coble became the center of an investigation on Sept. 18, and is being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with past inappropriate encounters with this suspect or who has additional information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective P. Pena at 703-228-4183 or ppena@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

