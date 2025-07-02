Rene Alfredo Escobar Jr., 31, of Arlington, an Instructional Assistant assigned to Washington-Liberty High School, was the subject of an investigation launched in late May, resulting in his arrest this week, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, Escobar had inappropriate contact, both online and in person, with a juvenile female student.

On Tuesday, July 1, Escobar was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and stalking: second offense within five years.

No additional details were provided.

"The suspect has employment history interacting with juveniles at schools and a community center in Arlington County," investigators said.

Now, the department is seeking possible additional victims.Anyone who may have been targeted by Escobar has been asked to contact detectives by calling Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

