Quarter-Sized Hail, Gusty Winds Expected In Thunderstorms Across DC Metro Area: NWS

The watch now covers most of the DC metro area and is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday, June 16.

The main threat will be quarter-sized hail, with some damaging wind gusts also possible.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, Washington DC, Richmond, and Norfolk, VA face wind gusts up to 65 mph, as storms shift east by the evening hours.

Saturday, June 17 is expected to be sunny with a high around 80, and Father's Day will be sunny with a high above 85, the National Weather Service said.

