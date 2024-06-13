Protestors Don't Get Far Storming Field During Congressional Game At Nats Park (Video)

Before the game, US Capitol Police had been tipped off that some people planned on protesting. Officers were well-prepared with a plan, executed swiftly when the protestors sprung into action.

"BREAKING: We have taken the field at the Congressional Baseball Game + play has FROZEN!" Climate Defiance said in a tweet.

"Congress sends billions of public $$ to subsidize deadly fossil fuels — but the police are tackling us instead.

"This Chevron-sponsored game cannot continue. This is unconscionable."

The eight, all members of the "youth-led group" Climate Defiance took credit for the protest and are facing federal charges that include interference with a member of the US Capitol Police.

The group is now attempting to raise money to help get them out of jail.

For those wondering, the Republicans out slugged the Democrats 31-11, but that wasn't the action on the field anyone was talking about after the game.

