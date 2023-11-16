Protester Arrested, Officers Injured During Pro-Palestinian Demonstration Outside DNC HQ

A man from New York was arrested and six officers were injured in DC overnight when approximately 200 people gathered to protest the Israel-Hamas and quickly became disruptive during the demonstration.

"We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful," a USCP spokesperson said. "The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building."

According to officials, the group moved dumpsters in front of exits, pepper sprayed officers and even attempted to pick up barriers, forcing officers to jump into action in a well-documented melee that went viral on social media.

"Our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the Members and staff," they said.

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten detailed his evacuation from the building on social media while calling on the protesters to peacefully assemble, not give them flashbacks to the Jan. 6 insurrection two years ago.

"You have the Constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest. But blocking all entries to a building with multiple members of Congress in it, protected by Capitol Police officers who have lived through January 6 is putting you and other innocent people at risk," he wrote.

"We were rescued by armed officers who did not know the protesters' intent; they knew only that Members of Congress were inside, could not leave and that protesters would not let police through," he continued. "Forcing police to guess intent is irresponsible and dangerous."

During the brawl, 24-year-old Ruben Arthur Camacho, of Woodbridge, NY, was caught slamming an officer into a garage door and then punching a female officer in the face before being apprehended. He was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer.

In total, six officers were treated for various injuries that ranged from minor cuts to pepper spray irritation, and being punched.

"Last night our team was quick, decisive, courageous and in control," USCP officials said. "When demonstrations cross the line into illegal activity it is our responsibility to maintain order and ensure people’s safety."

