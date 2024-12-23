Probe Into String Of Sexual Battery Incidents In Arlington Picks Up Steam: Police

The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating three reported cases of sexual battery in the Arlington Mill area and is urging any additional victims to come forward.

Officers first responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 after a woman reported being assaulted while walking outside. According to police, the man suspect passed by her and touched her inappropriately from behind before fleeing on foot.

Two similar incidents were reported near the Arlington Mill neighborhood on Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 21.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, between 17 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe there may be additional incidents that have not been reported to police.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident or has information is asked to contact Det. Oesterling by calling (703) 228-4241 or emailing coesterling@arlingtonva.us.

