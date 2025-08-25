Probationary Firefighter Sadia Williams, a member of Cadet Class 27, passed away unexpectedly while off-duty on Sunday, Aug. 24, DC Fire and EMS confirmed in a statement.

Williams had graduated on Friday, Aug. 22, and was preparing to begin her assignment at Engine Company 13 in the city’s Southwest Waterfront neighborhood.

“It is with deep sorrow that the DC Fire and EMS Department announces the tragic and unexpected loss of Probationary Firefighter Sadia D. Williams,” the agency said. “Probationary Firefighter Williams was a dedicated employee, a rising professional, and a bright presence within our organization.”

Williams reportedly fell from a building. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries sustained in the fall.

The department added that during her time in training, Williams “displayed strength, commitment, and the promise of a meaningful career in public service.”

Her fellow firefighters remembered her not only for her dedication, but also for her determination and spirit.

“She wasn’t just another Cadet to me—she was one of my few workout partners during daily PT,” colleague Ryan Pagel wrote in a tribute. “I’d load the bar with more weight than she thought she could handle, and she’d just smile, step up, and give it her best. More often than not, she proved herself stronger than even she realized.”

Pagel recalled her excitement after passing her NREMT exam, and the way she always brought positivity, no matter how grueling the day.

“Her passing is a tremendous loss to us all,” he wrote. “Rest easy, sister—your memory will live on.”

The department extended its condolences to her family, loved ones, and all who served with her, and said it is working closely with her family “during this unimaginable time.”

