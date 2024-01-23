Preteen Arrested For Robberies In Northwest DC, Metropolitan Police Say

In late September, police said that a group of people - including the preteen - approached their first victim as he was standing next to his electric bicycle in the 1300 block of Irving Street NW.

A group of five approached the man from behind and attacked him, taking the bike before attempting to flee.

However, according to police, during the fracas, the first victim shouted for help, and a Good Samaritan parking his vehicle nearby came running to offer an assist, though he quickly became the second victim.

While the man was attempting to intervene, one of the suspects jumped into his car, and the four others surrounded the second victim, assaulted him, took his car keys, and they all fled in his vehicle.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, authorities announced that a 12-year-old from Northwest DC has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob and theft one (stolen auto).

The case remains under investigation.

