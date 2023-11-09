Premeditated Double Murder Suspect Wearing Monitoring Device Indicted For Shooting In DC: Feds

Jones, 42, was indicted this week following his arrest in February for his alleged role in the premeditated murder of District residents David Wright, 57, and Nathaniel Howard, 54, who were found dead in the home they shared, federal authorities announced.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3300 block of D Street in Southeast, DC, to investigate a reported shooting.

According to the indictment, early in the afternoon on Feb. 26, Jones shot Howard three times and Wright at least six times inside Howard's home, where Jones had been staying.

Upon arrival, officers found Howard and Wright both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the shootings, Jones was on supervised release for previous felony convictions and was wearing a GPS monitoring device. He was tracked down within an hour of the shooting and arrested.

A weapon was found on him, which the indictment states ballistically linked him to the murder.

Jones is charged with:

Two counts of premeditated murder while armed committed with aggravating circumstances;

Two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence;

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

He's been detained since his arrest.

