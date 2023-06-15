Pregnant Woman Gives Birth After Fatal DC Shooting, Baby In Critical Condition: MPD

Samya Gill, 22, of Fort Washington, has been identified by Metropolitan Police investigators as the victim who was killed after two men wielding assault rifle-style weapons fired into a parked car.

The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 in the 300 block of 37th Street SE.

Police say that the woman was in the passenger's seat, and the man managed to drive them a short distance to a nearby McDonald's, where they were located and rushed to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical personnel.

Gill gave birth at the hospital before dying from her injuries, according to officials.

The baby was listed in critical condition as of 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night, while the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, the department released photos of the two suspects and a vehicle that investigators are attempting to track down.

Anyone with information regarding the shooters or homicide has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099.

