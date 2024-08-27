Predator Who Preyed On Deaf Victims For Years In DC Sentenced For Sex Abuse Offenses: Feds

John’Ta Price, 29, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty earlier this summer to multiple charges, including attempted stalking, blackmail, and child sexual abuse.

According to prosecutors, between March 2015 and February 2020, Price stalked his first victim, who was approximately 13 to 18 years old at the time.

Price sent nude videos and pictures on at least 10 different occasions, despite his victim repeatedly asking him to stop.

"Price continued his inappropriate behavior when he confronted the victim at her high school and made lewd remarks about having sexual intercourse with the victim," prosecutors said.

While making these remarks, Price touched the girl's shoulder and attempted a hug, but the victim pushed him away. Price then attempted to grab her breast.

Investigators said that in November 2021, Price threatened to expose nude photos of his second victim if she did not perform sexual acts.

In October last year, a 14-year-old child was contacted with Price to meet up at Union Station.

As part of his guilty plea, Price admitted to asking the victim to get inside a vehicle to perform a sexual act, then after asking to perform a subsequent sexual act on the victim, Price proceeded to perform that sexual act on the victim.

Price was arrested in December 2023, at which point he was a student at Gallaudet University in DC.

He's been in custody since.

Price pleaded guilty on June 18, 2024, to second-degree child sexual abuse, attempted stalking, and attempted blackmail in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Following his prison sentence, a judge also ordered that Price serve five years probation, and he will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

