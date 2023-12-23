Post-Christmas Storm Ends 2023 With Days Of Rain, Possible Flooding

The holiday weekend will be mostly dry with mild temps before a post-Christmas storm moves in over the Northeast on Tuesday night, Dec. 26, according to AccuWeather.

Once the rain starts, though, it's not expected to stop until the end of the week, according to AccuWeather.

More than five inches of rain fell in the first 20 days of December alone — 1.5 times the historical average, the weather outlet said. In Philadelphia, more than twice the average amount of rain fell: 6.22 inches, the outlet said.

"Because of the recent rains, some locations may be more susceptible to flooding," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. "Low-lying areas could have ponding of rainwater, slowing holiday travelers and dampening any outdoor plans."

Saturday, Dec. 23 will be cloudy with a high near 47 with light showers possible, while Sunday, Dec. 24 will have a high near 51, with a slight chance of showers. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high near 55.

Click here for more from AccuWeather.

