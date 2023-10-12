Porch Pirate With Checkered Criminal History Caught Stealing Packages In DC: Feds

District resident Daniel Greene, 41, has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts of theft dating back to a string of robberies last month during a Jewish holiday.

It is alleged that the porch pirate was active on Saturday, Sept. 16, when he targeted homes in the 600 block of G Street NE and stole packages from at least two of them, though he didn't get far.

While attempting to make off with the stolen items, he was walking away when he was stopped immediately by members of the Metropolitan Police Department who had been tipped off about him, and Greene was arrested without incident and the packages returned.

Prosecutors noted that Greene has more than two previous theft convictions from separate incidents, and is "subject to enhanced penalties for his alleged theft," including a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail.

Greene is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. He will face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

