Politicians Speak Out After DC Council Member Arrested On Bribery Charges

White, who represents Ward 8, was arrested this week on the federal charge following an investigation into the bribery claims.

The 40-year-old Democrat, who is the Chair of the Council’s Committee on Recreation, Libraries and Youth Affairs, which oversees several agencies including the DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services is charged with accepting more than $150,000 in bribes.

The complaint alleges that, beginning in June 2024, White corruptly agreed to accept $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position as a DC Council member to pressure other government employees to extend certain contracts that were valued at more than $5 million.

As alleged, the $156,000 White agreed to accept in exchange for using his official position to pressure renewal of those contracts to particular companies was three percent of the total contract value.

According to the complaint, White agreed with the owner of two companies that he would renew "violence intervention services" contracts in DC in exchange for four $35,000 cash payments that were paid on 26, July 17, July 25, and Aug. 9.

“Because the investigation into the alleged bribery scheme involved contracts that could soon be awarded and other potential official acts that could be taken, our office took swift steps to address the alleged crimes we were investigating," US Attorney Matthew Graves said.

Following the announcement of his arrest, DC politicians were quick to share their opinions on the matter.

"Programs that impact violence interruption have been a key part of driving down violence in neighborhoods that need it the most and must operate without political interference," Mayor Muriel Bowser stated, vowing to assist law enforcement during the investigation.

Fellow Council Member Brianne Nadaeu (Ward 1) called the situation "alarming and disappointing," while praising his advocacy for his constituents.

"While Council Member White is innocent until proven guilty, this is difficult news for residents of the District, and especially for the residents of Ward 8, who deserve honorable representation," she said.

Ward 4 Council Member Janeese Lewis George called the allegations against White "shocking," adding that she would be "deeply disappointed if they are proven true.

"The nature and severity of the allegations demand action to rebuild trust in the integrity of District government," she said, while throwing her support behind the investigation.

"Integrity isn't something we can take for granted; it must be maintained each and every day," Council Member Brooke Pinto added.

"I'm deeply troubled by the federal allegations leveled against Council Member White that undermine confidence in impartial and fair contracting and good governance in DC."

Council Member Christina Henderson issued a statement saying that "as public officials, members of the Council of the District of Columbia have a responsibility to uphold the sacred trust of our office."

"We take an oath to execute the laws of the District and the United States, and the alleged charges against (White) are an affront to that very oath and to the Council's Code of Official Conduct."

The case remains under investigation by the US Attorney's Office, FBI, IRS, and DC Office of the Inspector General.

