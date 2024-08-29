Police Sergeant Gets Prison Time For Violating Rights During Fatal Shooting Of DC Driver: Feds

Enis Jevric, 42, a sergeant with the agency pleaded guilty in federal court to using excessive force on An'Twan Gilmore in August 2021 during a police shooting.

Jevric also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, federal authorities announced that Jervic has been sentenced to 60 months in prison following his guilty plea.

According to court documents, Jevric shot Gilmore shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2021, when officers from the department were called to reports of an armed man - later identified as Gilmore - who was asleep or unconscious in the driver's seat of a car parked in Northeast DC.

Jevric approached Gilmore at the intersection of New York Avenue and Florida Avenue NE, and instructed another officer to knock on the window to rouse him.

Prosecutors say that when Gilmore was stirred, the car moved forward several feet, stopped briefly, and then moved forward again, though as it did so, Jevric fired his department-issued weapon at the car four times.

The vehicle rolled down New York Avenue, at which point Jevric fired six more times, three of which struck Gilmore, who died from his injuries.

Investigators noted that no other officer fired their weapon.

“Police officers are sworn to uphold the law and ensure the safety of the community, and we are grateful for the overwhelming majority of Metropolitan Police Department officers who do their difficult and dangerous jobs honorably,” US Attorney Matthew Graves previously said.

“But Officer Jevric violated the Constitution and abused his position by recklessly using deadly force where none was necessary, resulting in the tragic and unjustified loss of Gilmore’s life—a tragedy that has permanently changed the lives of (his) family and friends."

As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors say that Jevric "admitted that his conduct constituted unconstitutional, unreasonable force, and that he acted willfully, in reckless disregard of Gilmore’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from excessive force by police."

He also admitted that his conduct created an extreme risk of death to Gilmore and was a "gross deviation from a reasonable standard of care."

“As a sworn police officer, Jevric knew the acceptable boundaries in which he was authorized to use deadly force,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Sundberg stated. “His willful disregard of these rules resulted in Gilmore’s tragic and untimely death.

"While no judicial process will adequately address the loss that the Gilmore family has suffered in this situation, we are committed to ensuring the fullest administration of justice on behalf of the victim and his family.”

