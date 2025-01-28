Police Identify 32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Arlington Crash

Xuewei He, 32, of McLean, was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital following the crash, which occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.

According to investigators, the driver of a pickup truck was speeding eastbound on Wilson Boulevard when it struck He’s white sedan as she turned onto Wilson Boulevard from N. Vermont Street.

The force of the impact caused both vehicles to crash into two additional cars stopped at the intersection of Wilson Boulevard and N. Glebe Road.

He suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the pickup truck remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police say the pickup truck driver also struck two other vehicles at separate intersections—Wilson Boulevard at N. George Mason Drive and Wilson Boulevard at N. Wakefield Street—while speeding.

No injuries were reported in those crashes.

Officers had been stopped at a red light on westbound Wilson Boulevard when the pickup truck sped through the intersection into oncoming traffic. The officers made a U-turn to investigate but were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash, authorities confirmed.

Charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck as the investigation continues.

