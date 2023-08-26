Police ID Teen Killed Near Southeast DC Elementary School

Police say that Jaqiah Johnson, 18, has been identified as the person who was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 25, blocks away from Boone Elementary School.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Naylor Road SE to investigate a reported shooting, and upon arrival, officers found Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting by DC Fire and EMS personnel.

No information about a shooter or motive has been released by police investigators.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.