Police ID Teen Killed Near Southeast DC Elementary School

A teenager in DC became the latest victim of gun violence in the District on Friday night.

Jaqiah Johnson was found in hte 2000 block of Naylor Road SE Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Police say that Jaqiah Johnson, 18, has been identified as the person who was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 25, blocks away from Boone Elementary School.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Naylor Road SE to investigate a reported shooting, and upon arrival, officers found Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting by DC Fire and EMS personnel.

No information about a shooter or motive has been released by police investigators.

