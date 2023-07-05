Police ID Driver, 23, Passenger From Tunisia, 21, Dead In Fiery July 4th Arlington Crash

Furkan Avkan of Alexandria, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:05 a.m. accident on Walter Reed Drive, Arlington County police said. His passenger, 21-year-old Habiba Harbaoui — who was visiting the area from Tunisia — died at the hospital, authorities said.

A third female victim whose name was not released was in serious condition, police said following the crash.

Avkan was heading south on Walter Reed Drive when he left the roadway, entered the median, and struck a tree around 2:05 a.m. at S. Dinwiddie Street, the Arlington County Police Department said.

The car had erupted in flames when firefighters arrived. Avkan was pronounced dead at the scene, while his two passengers were removed from the vehicle and taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Parsons at tparsons@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4172. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

