Police Helicopter Helps Track Down DC Tourists Wanted Following Shooting Incident

Three people are facing charges in the nation's capital after being caught up in a shooting incident in Northwest DC overnight with booze in their vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Thursday night, officers on patrol at around 8:15 p.m. responded to sounds of gunshots near the intersection of Florida Avenue and W Street NW, though they were initially unable to identify a possible shooter.

Witnesses were able to provide first responders with a description of their car, and using a department helicopter, they were able to relay its location to officers, who stopped the vehicle in the 1500 block of 1st Street NW and detained three people who were found with open containers of alcohol and a gun.

Those arrested: 

  • Avery Knight, 21, of Nuevo, California;
  • Terron Collins-Tucker, 26, of Atlanta; 
  • Logan Dupree, 24, of Boynton Beach, Florida.

Knight was charged with: 

  • Endangerment with a firearm;
  • Unlawful discharge of a firearm;
  • Carrying a pistol without a license;
  • Possession of a large capacity magazine;
  • Possession of an unregistered firearm;
  • Possession of unregistered ammunition;

All three were also charged with possession of an open container of alcohol.

There were no injuries reported.

