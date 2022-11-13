Washington Liberty Student-Athlete Braylon Meade Killed In Arlington Crash

A high school basketball player has died in a Northern Virginia crash, and another juvenile has been charged in his death, according to officials and county police.

Braylon Meade, a senior basketball player at Washington-Liberty High School, was trying to make a U-turn on Old Dominion Drive when he was struck by a speeding SUV around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, Arlington County police said.

The SUV was unoccupied and on fire when officials arrived. The fire was extinguished and the driver, whose identity was not released, was charged with DUI/involuntary manslaughter, police said.

High school officials identified Meade as the victim. He was remembered by his community on social media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.