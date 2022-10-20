Virginia Woman Accused Of Murder, Neglect After Son Dies On Mother's Day From THC Gummies

A Virginia woman has been charged with murder after her 4-year-old son overdosed on weed gummies and died on Mother's Day, authorities announced.

Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect following an investigation into the death of her son earlier this year.

A spokesperson from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said that the child died on Sunday, May 8, after suffering a medical emergency two days earlier in a home in the 5400 block of Jamie Court.

Detectives from the agency’s Child Victim Unit investigated the death, which led to them determining from doctors that the child's toxicity level showed a high level of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), the substance responsible for the effects of marijuana.

According to investigators, detectives believe that the child ingested a large number of THC gummies, and doctors say that if the medical intervention had happened shortly after the ingestion, the death could have been avoided.

Statements made to detectives by Clements did not match evidence seized at the home, according to investigators, and a Spotsylvania County grand jury indicted her on the murder and neglect charge on Monday, Oct. 17, and she was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Clements is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. No initial court appearance has been announced.

