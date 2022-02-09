Contact Us
Video Released Of Suspects Wanted For DC Shooting

Zak Failla
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public's assistance in identifying three persons and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) incident.
Video Credit: OfficialDCPolice

Recognize this vehicle?

The Metropolitan Police Department released a new video of a suspect vehicle and group of suspects who are wanted for an early morning shooting.

Investigators from the MPD's Seventh District are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspects and vehicle involved in the shooting on Thursday, Sept. 1 in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue in Northeast DC.

The incident happened shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

In surveillance video captured near the scene, three suspects can be seen parking their car, getting out, rounding the corner, and then later sprinting back and fleeing.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or vehicle or who has information about this incident should take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. 

