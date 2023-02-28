US Marshals Service Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Wanted Man In Southeast DC (DEVELOPING)

An investigation has been lost in Southeast DC on Tuesday afternoon after members of the US Marshals Service shot and killed a wanted man following a short pursuit, Metropolitan Police Department officials announced.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, officers from the department were called to the 4300 block of 3rd Street SE near Atlantic Street SE to assist the US Marshals who were involved in an operation involving a man in his 20s with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

After a short foot pursuit, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III said that the suspect - whose name has not been released - produced a semi-automatic handgun, at which point two Marshals opened fire, striking him at least once.

They rendered aid until paramedics arrived, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

US Marshal Robert Dixon said that the suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest throughout the DMV region, though he did not specify what they were for.

No other information was released by the police.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Our investigation team under our assistant chief will go through the process as if it was an MPD-involved shooting,” Contee said. “We’ll be taking statements, getting it all together, and then sharing that information with the US Attorney’s Office for review. Then we’ll determine what happens from that point.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.