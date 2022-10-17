Two-Alarm Weekend Fire Causes $1M In Damages To Historic Arlington Church, Officials Say

An early morning fire that broke out over the weekend in Virginia is proven costly for an Arlington congregation facing a million-dollar bill.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, multiple fire agencies responded to a reported structure fire at Mount Olivet Methodist Church in the 1500 block of North Glebe Road, according to the Arlington County Fire Department.

Upon arrival, officials said that crews were met with fire coming through the roof of the building, and “significant smoke conditions,” which required a second alarm to bring additional firefighters to the scene.

Crews from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Alexandria Fire, and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall departments all assisted in knocking down the fire, which was reported under control within a half-hour of dispatch.

Once the fire was under control, officials said that "firefighters then remained at the scene to remove material from the area of origin and check for any hotspots or fire extensions."

No injuries were reported.

Officials noted that the Mount Olivet Methodist Church is the oldest such site in continuous use in Arlington.

Following the fire, church officials held mass outside the burned building on Sunday, Oct. 16.

"The fire began in the attic above the music and education wing, a pastor at the church said. Thankfully no one was in the building and there are no injuries. Thanks to many firefighters and first responders from Arlington, Fairfax, and Falls Church, the fire has been extinguished.

"There is likely extensive smoke and water damage to that part of the building," she continued. "The sanctuary and preschool wings were not harmed."

The investigation determined that the fire began in an attic space, though the cause is unclear. Officials noted that the initial estimated damages are approximately $1,000,000.

