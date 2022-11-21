Traveler Busted Trying To Bring Loaded Gun Aboard Reagan National Airport Flight: TSA

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a traveler from carrying a loaded gun onto his flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, authorities said.

The California resident's .40 caliber handgun was discovered in his carry-on bag at a security checkpoint on Friday, Nov. 18, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said. It was loaded with 14 bullets, including one in the chamber.

Police were called, the weapon was confiscated, and the man was arrested, she added.

It was the 28th gun picked off at the airport's TSA checkpoint so far this year, officials said.

“We are in the middle of the busiest travel period of the year, and our TSA officers are screening travelers as efficiently as possible. Travelers can help us by maintaining awareness of all the contents of their carry-on bags to ensure that they do not have any prohibited items inside—especially firearms,” said John Busch, TSA Federal Security Director for the airport.

“It is a good idea to start with an empty bag when packing, because it’s not always easy to remember what you may have placed in your backpack, messenger bag or handbag two weeks ago. And if you are a gun-owner, please confirm that your firearm is in its secure location before departing from home.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

