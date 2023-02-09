Teen Shooter In Custody Months After Fatal DC Shooting: MPD

More than seven months after 23-year-old Markel Ford was gunned down in Washington, DC, police say that they found his shooter.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department announced that members of the Capitol Area Regional Task Force (CARFTF) located and arrested an 18-year-old suspect from Northeast, DC, who has been identified as the murder suspect.

The teen - who was a juvenile at the time, so his name will not be released - was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, officers responded to the 500 block of 50th Street in Northeast, DC, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, first responders located Ford and a second victim, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The former was rushed to an area hospital by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation led police to the teen, who was taken into custody without incident on Thursday.

