Teen Gunman Apprehended In DC Months After Murdering Lifelong Friends From MD: Police

Police have apprehended a wanted gunman who shot and killed two Maryland teens who were lifelong friends during a triple shooting in Washington, DC nearly three months ago.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 19-year-old Southeast, DC resident Amarii Fontanelle has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the deaths of District Heights residents Reginald Cooper and Davonte Berkley, both 19, in October last year.

According to an MPD spokesperson, shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, officers from the agency were called to the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast, DC, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene of the shooting, police say that officers found one of the two teens dead upon arrival, while the other was transported by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel to an area hospital, where he was also later pronounced dead.

A third adult victim was later located at an area hospital, according to police, where he was receiving treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Fontanelle was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed and is currently detained. No initial court date was announced by the MPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.