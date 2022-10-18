Teen Girl In DC Accused Of Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside And Taking Off, Police Say

A teenage girl has been charged with kidnapping and theft after allegedly stealing a car with a child inside and driving away in Southeast, DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At approximately 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, detectives from the department responded to the 3200 block of Dubois Place, when an unnamed teen entered a vehicle that was left unattended with a boy inside, police say.

The teen then proceeded to drive off with the stolen vehicle and the boy was located unharmed a short time later. The teen was also taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered by investigators after she reportedly crashed.

She was charged with unarmed kidnapping and first-degree theft of a stolen auto after being taken into custody by detectives.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or the Department’s Text Tip Line at 50411.

