Teen Charged With Murder After Striking Woman Who Shot Him In DC Shootout

A teenager has been charged with murder after killing a woman who reportedly shot at him in a DC shootout, authorities say.

The 15-year-old was arrested after shooting and killing 54-year-old Dale Henson, who allegedly shot him shortly before 9 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast, according to Metropolitan police.

Police arrived on scene to find Henson well as the teen and one man, reportedly all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Henson was pronounced dead at the scene and the teen and male victim were taken to a hospital for treatment.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.