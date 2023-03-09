Stabbing Ruled A Homicide In Northeast DC: Metropolitan Police

Police are investigating a homicide in Washington, DC after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a home near a busy intersection, authorities announced.

Andrea Bond, of Northeast, DC, was killed this week in the 1100 block of D Street, NE, by an unknown assailant in an incident that is now being investigated as a possible murder.

According to investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department, shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, officers from the First District responded to the intersection, where there was a report of an unconscious person.

Upon arrival, officers found Bond inside a residence suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel responded to the home, where she was pronounced dead after she showed no signs of life.

Bond’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where her cause of death was determined to be a stab wound and it was ruled a homicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday, March 9.

No motive or suspect in the fatal stabbing has been identified by the police.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the agency’s tip line by sending a message to 50411.

