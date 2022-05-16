Police Tase Elderly Arlington Woman Who Fired Gun: Police

Police tased an elderly woman last week after she fired several shots into an Arlington home, authorities said.

Neighbors called Arlington County police just after 9 p.m. on Friday, May 13, to the 3900 block of 26th St. N., saying an elderly woman had gotten into an argument with someone inside the home before pulling a gun and firing several times into the front door.

When police arrived they demanded the woman drop the weapon, but she refused.

Officers tased her after she began walking toward them. Paramedics took the woman to an area hospital for evaluation, Arlington County police said. There were no injuries from the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released the woman's name. Though, a tipster told ARLNow that the argument began after the woman got confused and thought her new caregiver was an intruder.

