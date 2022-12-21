Police Impersonator Who Shot Man, Minor On The Loose In DC Area, Officials Say (PHOTOS)

A police impersonator who posed as an officer to gain entry to a residential facility in Washington, DC before opening fire remains at large after shooting a man and a minor during an incident on Tuesday afternoon, according to investigators.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth Division responded to a stretch of the 6000 block of Clay Street to investigate reports of a shooting in a building.

Upon arrival, officers were met by an adult and juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside the facility. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel responded to the scene and treated both victims before transporting both to local hospitals for treatment of “serious injuries.”

Their condition was not immediately available on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Officials say that the suspect represented himself as a legitimate police officer to gain entry to the residential facility. Once inside and after launching a brief conversation, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking both victims.

He then fled in a dark-colored vehicle that was parked nearby (see above).

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, vehicle, or incident, has been asked to contact Metropolitan Police Department detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 54111.

