Police ID Woman Who Jumped Onto Mercedes SUV, Got Run Down During Argument In DC

Police have identified the 25-year-old woman who was run over by the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV during an altercation in Northeast Washington, DC.

Sheda’sa Thompson got the worst of a verbal altercation that turned tragic over the weekend when she confronted the driver of the SUV in the 3200 block of 8th Street and ended up getting run down.

Officials say that shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, Thompson approached the driver of a parked Mercedes on 8th Street, where a verbal disagreement broke out, during which, the woman attempted to drive away.

When the driver pulled away, investigators said that Thompson grabbed on to the driver’s sideview mirror and stood on the running board before she lost her balance, fell from the moving vehicle, and was hit by the Mercedes’ rear wheel.

According to police, the driver immediately stopped and called 911, though Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical services. Her body has since been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further evaluation and to determine an exact cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone wit information regarding the fatal crash or has information regarding the events leading up to Thompson's death has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the department's tip line by leaving a message for 50411.

