Police ID Teen Killed In During Double DC Shooting; Second Victim Has Life-Threatening Injuries

The Metropolitan Police Department has released new information after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight.

Southeast DC resident Traev'on Green has been identified as the victim who was murdered in the middle of a busy street overnight in the latest instance of violence in the District, according to police officials.

Seventh District Commander Lashay Makal said that at approximately 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, officers heard gunshots ring out in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue SE, prompting a heavy police response.

Upon arrival, first responders in the area found two teens suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His condition was not immediately available on Wednesday, March 22.

Makal said that investigators have not identified a suspect, but a suspect dark-colored sedan was spotted leaving the area and is believed to be involved.

Several streets were closed surrounding the site of the shooting overnight, though they were reopened by Wednesday morning.

No additional information has been released about the second victim as of 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal double shooting remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. Check Daily Voice for updates.

