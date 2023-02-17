Peeping Tom On The Loose After Taking Cell Photos Of Woman In DC Dressing Room: MPD

Police say that a Peeping Tom is at large after taking photos of women in a dressing room during a reported voyeurism incident in Washington, DC.

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department this week as they seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a creep who took cell phone photos of a woman while she was in a dressing room at a store in Northwest, DC, officials say.

The incident happened at approximately 1:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the 3100 block of 14th Street NW while the woman was in a dressing room.

Investigators said that the suspect then fled the scene, but not before he was caught on camera in surveillance footage released by the department.

Anyone with information regarding the voyeurism suspect or incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.