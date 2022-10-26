Peeping Tom Caught Illegally Installing Hidden Camera Inside DC Home, Police Say

A 41-year-old self-employed contractor is facing charges after authorities say he installed a hidden camera inside a DC home.

The incidents happened between Monday, June 20, and Thursday, June 23 on the 1100 block of 3rd Street in Southwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Eddy Giron, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was hired to complete home improvement and remodeling work at the home when he placed the camera without the victims' knowledge, police said.

One of the residents eventually found the hidden camera and contacted the police.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Giron, who was nabbed on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and charged with voyeurism.

Anyone who may have any additional information or believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact the police at 202-727-9099.

