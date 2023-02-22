One Killed, Two Hospitalized In Triple DC Shooting: Police

One man is dead following a triple shooting overnight in a residential Washington, DC neighborhood, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Southeast, DC resident Jayvon Jones, 21, has died, and two others were injured in a shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue in Northeast.

Police say that at the scene of the shooting, officers found three victims with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel responded to the scene and rushed all three to area hospitals.

Jones was later pronounced dead. The other two victims suffered reported non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified them or a motive for the shooting.

The shooter remains at large.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

