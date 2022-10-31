Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police

An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced.

Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.

Specifically, Welch was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance while armed.

According to officials, Organized Crime Section detectives initiated a narcotics investigation after receiving information regarding a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County.

Officials say that during the course of the investigation, detectives identified Welch as a suspect and obtained evidence confirming involvement in drug distribution in the region.

He was taken into custody on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 28 in the 1300 block of South Scott Street after detectives caught him purchasing narcotics for distribution, according to investigators.

A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Subsequently, a search warrant was executed at Welch's Alexandria home which led to the seizure of additional drugs and weapons, leading to his arrest.

Welch is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Center. No information about his pending court appearance has been announced by the police.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to officials. Anyone with information regarding Welch or his dealings has been asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line by calling (703) 228-4180 or by emailing ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Tipsters can also contact the Arlington County Crime Stoppers hotline by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.